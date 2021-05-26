HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from HireQuest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ HQI opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $241.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.05.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. HireQuest had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $77,490.00. Insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

