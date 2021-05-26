Holloway Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,579 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1,076.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

