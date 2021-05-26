Holloway Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,538 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.6% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Chevron stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,943. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

