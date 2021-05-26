Holloway Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,923 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,859 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for approximately 1.8% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 215,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,167. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

