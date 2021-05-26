Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $867.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

