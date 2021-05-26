Honest (HNST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.44 million and $141,305.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00348311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00183116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.00860068 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00034033 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

