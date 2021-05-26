Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.75-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.89. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.750-8.000 EPS.

HON traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $232.65.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.