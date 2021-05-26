Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOOK shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of HOOK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 163,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,005. The stock has a market cap of $445.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $589,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

