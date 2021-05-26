Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

