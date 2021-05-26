Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,069 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Altice USA worth $18,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

