Hosking Partners LLP Has $20.82 Million Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,987 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.50% of Adient worth $20,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

NYSE ADNT traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

