Hosking Partners LLP Sells 4,986 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $30,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 769.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after buying an additional 100,207 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,184.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.11. 22,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,793. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

