Hosking Partners LLP Sells 73,137 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883,986 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 73,137 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $62,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,884,769 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,042,000 after purchasing an additional 58,040 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,287,115 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after purchasing an additional 513,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,828,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

