Hosking Partners LLP Sells 81,786 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81,786 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.54% of Lazard worth $24,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

LAZ traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $45.95. 16,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,068. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

