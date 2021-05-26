Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Issues Earnings Results

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 20.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

