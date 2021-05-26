Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €45.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.84 ($40.99).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €45.69 ($53.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -15.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.24. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €45.84 ($53.93).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

