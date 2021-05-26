Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Bought by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares during the quarter. Hurco Companies comprises 0.7% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HURC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 54.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 63.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HURC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. 1,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.87 million, a P/E ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

