Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.99). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,740 shares of company stock worth $3,321,399 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 181.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $13,072,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $2,481,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.