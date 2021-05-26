Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 903,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,710 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $54,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HYFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

HYFM opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.00. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

