Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Up 6.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 53,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,408,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Specifically, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,715 shares in the company, valued at $549,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hyliion by 81.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 213,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 697.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567,243 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth $8,240,000. 14.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

