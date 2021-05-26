I/O Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,680.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $4,680.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.95 or 0.00534134 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004652 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00023641 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $571.15 or 0.01474132 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,889,609 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.