Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBJHF. UBS Group cut Ibstock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ibstock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Ibstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ibstock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IBJHF opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. Ibstock has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

