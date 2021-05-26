IDEX Market Cap Tops $33.93 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $33.93 million and $1.46 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00083004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.60 or 0.01024182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.07 or 0.09767241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00092085 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

