Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $39,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,742. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.72 and its 200-day moving average is $213.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.38.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.