IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Benchmark

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IMAX by 106.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IMAX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,434,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

