imbrex Hits Market Cap of $108,452.95 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, imbrex has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $108,452.95 and approximately $147.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00079016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.36 or 0.00962249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.31 or 0.09749300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00091770 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

