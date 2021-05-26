iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases Earnings Results

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

