Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of IMMR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 561,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Immersion has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Jared Smith sold 33,500 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $362,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,912.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $678,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,189 shares of company stock worth $2,158,359 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 604,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 417,714 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

