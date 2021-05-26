Incent (INCNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $341,119.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can now be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00060015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.00356778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00187584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.01 or 0.00837420 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00031894 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

