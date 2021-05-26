Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after buying an additional 151,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INDB shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,790. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.40. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

