IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,127 shares of company stock worth $280,923,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $169.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.