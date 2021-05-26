IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,666,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,605,588.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,137 shares of company stock worth $25,894,616. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

NYSE EW opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.43. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

