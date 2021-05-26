IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,032 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,144. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $210.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

