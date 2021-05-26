IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $13.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.77. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

