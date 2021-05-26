IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 407,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

