Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Shares Up 1.8%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 54,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 91,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $230.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.37 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 25.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

