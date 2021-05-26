InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.47 million.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on InMode in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. InMode currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.33.
NASDAQ INMD traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,407. InMode has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.26.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
