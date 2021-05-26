Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director George Bickerstaff Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

George Bickerstaff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 98.04 and a quick ratio of 98.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Innoviva by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

