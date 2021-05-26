Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.61. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

