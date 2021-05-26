InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF remained flat at $$0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 12,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $38.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.45.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative net margin of 39.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

