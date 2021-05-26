Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 930.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPCF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. 46,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Input Capital has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.31.

Input Capital Company Profile

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

