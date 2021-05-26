Insider Buying: Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (CVE:JCO) Director Acquires 17,500 Shares of Stock

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (CVE:JCO) Director Brian Williamson acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$12,043.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 943,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,057.25.

Shares of JCO opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.63. Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.89 million and a PE ratio of -7.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Anadarko Basin STACK Play, Hunton, Mississippi Lime, and Woodford Shale formations in Oklahoma.

