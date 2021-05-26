Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells C$398,659.52 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total value of C$398,659.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,369,137.48.

TSE FTT opened at C$31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The firm has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 20.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.91. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.65 and a 52 week high of C$35.00.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.55.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.