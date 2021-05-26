Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CEO Sells 222,684 Shares of Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher M. Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,988,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,795. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 219,768 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 36,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

