Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) COO Edward Smolyansky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,527,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Edward Smolyansky sold 4,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $22,680.00.

Shares of LWAY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,879. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,855 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.