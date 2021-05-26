Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CAO Sells 10,619 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

