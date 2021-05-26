Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $4,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,108.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Cortese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $4,715,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $99.44 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,337,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

