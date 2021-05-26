Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $180,450.00.

John Newland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $183,600.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Equities analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PetIQ by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in PetIQ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PetIQ by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PetIQ by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

