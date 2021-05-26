Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells 10,822 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $198,150.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,342.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 10,730 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $195,178.70.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $305,577.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $209,777.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92.

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $47,960.24.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $51,075.16.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $965.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in QuinStreet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

