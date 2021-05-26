Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Sells 7,111 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total value of $1,727,475.23.

SNPS opened at $255.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

